Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 108,959 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.72. 12,911,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,003,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.34. The firm has a market cap of $256.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

