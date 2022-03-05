Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,674 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,442 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

ISRG traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

