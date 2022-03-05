Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 125,347 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 125,347 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $7.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.36. 43,142,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,322,680. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $573.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.08.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.