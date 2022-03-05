Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 128,484 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,484 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 292.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 106,348 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,950,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,400,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $154.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.23. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In related news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.12.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

