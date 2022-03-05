Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 138,665 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,665 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $169.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,302,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124,508. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $153.13 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $445.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.