Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 48,267 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,544 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 48,267 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRM stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,813,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064,190. The firm has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.19.
In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.
About salesforce.com (Get Rating)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on salesforce.com (CRM)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.