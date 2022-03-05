Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 48,267 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,544 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 48,267 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,813,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064,190. The firm has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

