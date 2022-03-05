Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 91,842 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 91,842 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $324.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,630,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,391. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $338.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

