Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 96,490 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,542 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 96,490 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 98.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,028,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $244,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,530,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,007,730,000 after purchasing an additional 854,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,195,052,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,911,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,543. The company has a market capitalization of $214.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

In other news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,073 shares of company stock worth $9,631,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

