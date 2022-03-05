Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,185 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 33,981 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.2% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Adobe by 112.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.95 on Friday, reaching $452.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,751,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $505.15 and a 200 day moving average of $589.50. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.81 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.00.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

