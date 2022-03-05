Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,204 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,883,000 after acquiring an additional 426,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,658,000 after buying an additional 738,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,759,000 after buying an additional 132,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.75. 6,340,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,919,815. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.19 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $229.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

