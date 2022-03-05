MoonTrust (MNTT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One MoonTrust coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. MoonTrust has a total market capitalization of $654,252.70 and $1,065.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00043472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.77 or 0.06699113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,171.55 or 0.99976435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002913 BTC.

MoonTrust Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam . The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MoonTrust

