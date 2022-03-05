Morgan Stanley Has $20.32 Million Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,426,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,819 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.11% of Organogenesis worth $20,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 25.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 18.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 140,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

