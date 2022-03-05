Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the January 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 947,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $49.53. 932,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,627. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,330,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

