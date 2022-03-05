MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI opened at $497.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $539.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $599.27. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $400.01 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

