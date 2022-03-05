Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,543 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Murphy Oil worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,626 shares of company stock worth $2,251,232. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

MUR stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $37.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -74.70 and a beta of 2.67.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.