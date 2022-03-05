MVL (MVL) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $187.71 million and approximately $902,394.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

About MVL

MVL is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,616,798,462 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

