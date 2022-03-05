My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $701,352.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044206 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.96 or 0.06749241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,397.08 or 0.99889045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00044908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002915 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

