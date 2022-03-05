My DeFi Pet Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $701,352.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044206 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.96 or 0.06749241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,397.08 or 0.99889045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00044908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002915 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars.

