Myriad Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Myriad has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a market cap of $709,093.54 and $994.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000108 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,817,694,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.