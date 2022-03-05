Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Short Interest Update

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the January 31st total of 420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Nabors Industries stock traded up $8.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.45. 278,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,944. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.49. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $140.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The business had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($23.82) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -31.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

