Nabox (NABOX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Nabox (CURRENCY:NABOX) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Nabox has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Nabox coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Nabox has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $946,969.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nabox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00043472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.77 or 0.06699113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,171.55 or 0.99976435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Nabox Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,277,165,792 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Nabox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nabox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nabox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nabox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nabox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nabox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.