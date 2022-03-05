Nano (XNO) Price Hits $1.74

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Nano has a total market cap of $231.79 million and approximately $12.40 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00004404 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00011544 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

