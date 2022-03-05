National Grid (LON:NG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,004.03

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,004.03 ($13.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,130.77 ($15.17). National Grid shares last traded at GBX 1,110.60 ($14.90), with a volume of 6,232,166 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NG. Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,040 ($13.95) to GBX 1,100 ($14.76) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,051.30 ($14.11).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,082.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,004.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13.

In related news, insider Ian Livingston bought 1,838 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,067 ($14.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,611.46 ($26,313.51). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,426.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

