Navcoin Market Capitalization Tops $9.92 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $9.92 million and $264,394.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001535 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003174 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00013001 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009962 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,973,626 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

