Neblio (NEBL) Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, Neblio has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $176,283.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00043095 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015416 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001101 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,012,051 coins and its circulating supply is 18,745,692 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.