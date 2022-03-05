Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nestlé by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $126.97 on Friday. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.42.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

