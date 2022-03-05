Nestree (EGG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.77 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. Nestree has a market cap of $27.94 million and $7.77 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 78.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,394.04 or 1.00036145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00079587 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022439 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001985 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013316 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.82 or 0.00276333 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,401,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

