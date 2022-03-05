Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25,701 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $247,051,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.34 on Friday, hitting $361.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,325,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,599,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $456.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.