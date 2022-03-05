New BitShares (NBS) Market Cap Hits $29.37 Million

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $29.37 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00043789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,676.26 or 0.06753856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,572.23 or 0.99865163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048554 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

