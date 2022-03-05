New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $204.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.00 million and the highest is $205.50 million. New Relic posted sales of $172.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $785.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $783.70 million to $786.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $928.65 million, with estimates ranging from $918.30 million to $940.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $179,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in New Relic by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in New Relic by 9.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.04. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

