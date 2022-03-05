News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) is Metropolis Capital Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,133,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,256 shares during the period. News accounts for about 5.3% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned about 0.70% of News worth $92,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in News by 112.9% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 47,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 14.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,179,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,832 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of News by 99.3% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 618,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 307,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of News by 13.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,656,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,219,000 after acquiring an additional 436,430 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of News by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,087,000 after acquiring an additional 107,461 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NWSA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.22. 3,652,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About News (Get Rating)

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

