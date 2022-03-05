Nexo Price Tops $1.99 on Major Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00005083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $6.27 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexo has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00035859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00104439 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

