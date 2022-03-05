NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,600 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the January 31st total of 371,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after acquiring an additional 35,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NXRT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NXRT stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,991. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.31. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $91.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 172.73%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.