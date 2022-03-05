Nexus Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $300,738.00 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $19.18 million and $300,738.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000667 BTC on exchanges.

About Nexus

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 72,874,779 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Nexus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

