NFTLootBox Trading Up 17.7% This Week (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $915,318.90 and $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

