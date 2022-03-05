Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock Position Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.23% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.62. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $96.68.
NCBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.
In other news, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $506,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $68,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,563 shares of company stock worth $1,047,156. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
