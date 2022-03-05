Nocturne Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) Trading 0.4% Higher

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBTCU. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 58.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in Nocturne Acquisition by 58.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nocturne Acquisition by 56.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

