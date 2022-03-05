Nord Finance (NORD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $4.26 million and $1.03 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.85 or 0.06754041 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,087.50 or 1.00118819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00044618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00048406 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,263,817 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

