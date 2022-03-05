North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.710-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 21,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,697. The company has a market capitalization of $441.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on NOA. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. CIBC started coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

