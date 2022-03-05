Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.16% of Northwest Natural worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $56.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

