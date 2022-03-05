NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 176.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.71.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

