Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.97

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as low as $1.29. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 33,516 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVFY. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

