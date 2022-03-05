Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.23% of Nutrien worth $84,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTR opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $95.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.66.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

