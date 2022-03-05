Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the January 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 300.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 156,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000.

NVG remained flat at $$15.97 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,621. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $18.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

