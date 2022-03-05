Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 177,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,272,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after buying an additional 174,165 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

JPC opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.