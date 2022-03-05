O3Swap (O3) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.59 Million

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the dollar. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get O3Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043530 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.96 or 0.06741065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,066.06 or 0.99943268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00048163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.