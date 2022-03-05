Oasis Network Price Tops $0.25 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $869.38 million and approximately $79.55 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000628 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

