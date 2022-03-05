OAX Price Hits $0.10 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. OAX has a total market cap of $7.75 million and approximately $119,296.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OAX has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One OAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

