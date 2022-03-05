Oddz Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $278,348.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and $278,348.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.54 or 0.06703140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,431.01 or 0.99984032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,352,139 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.