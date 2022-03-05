ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Tops $0.0911 on Major Exchanges

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $3,001.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.02 or 0.06769394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,416.34 or 1.00046194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00048431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002914 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

